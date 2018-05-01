1-year-old girl dies after being hit by car driven by mother

A one-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car driven by her 27-year-old mother in the parking space of their home in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 6 p.m. The woman was slowly driving the car out of the covered parking space when she hit her daughter with the right front of the vehicle, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes later.

Police said the woman was about to drive two friends home when the accident occurred. Her daughter and her three-year-old son were also in the car. When her son said he wanted to go to the toilet, her daughter got out of the car, too, and the mother thought she had also gone into the house.

The woman was quoted by police as saying she was talking with one of her friends in the car and failed to notice that her daughter was in front of the car.

