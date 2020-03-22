1-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in swimming club parking area

A one-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a swimming club in Onojo, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. The victim, Rinka Sasaki, suffered extensive head injuries and was taken to hospital where she died about one hour later.

The driver of the car, a 43-year-old woman, told police she had just dropped off her daughter at the swimming club and was leaving the parking lot when the the accident occurred. She was quoted as saying she didn’t see the child. Police said they are considering charging the woman, who is a school teacher, with negligent driving resulting in death.

Rinka had come to the swimming club with her sibling and mother. Police are investigating to see why she was walking in the car park alone at the time.

