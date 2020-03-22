1-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in swimming club parking area

A one-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a swimming club in Onojo, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Saturday.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. The victim, Rinka Sasaki, suffered extensive head injuries and was taken to hospital where she died about one hour later.
The driver of the car, a 43-year-old woman, told police she had just dropped off her daughter at the swimming club and was leaving the parking lot when the the accident occurred. She was quoted as saying she didn’t see the child. Police said they are considering charging the woman, who is a school teacher, with negligent driving resulting in death.
Rinka had come to the swimming club with her sibling and mother. Police are investigating to see why she was walking in the car park alone at the time.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Spidey
Charging the driver when she didn't even see the small child!?
How about charging the parent of the child with negligence instead!?
Police... the driver committed no crime! Don't you think she feels bad enough?
S
since1981
Why is she going to a swimming club in the middle of a worldwide pandemic?
Joel Tucci
It never ceases to amaze me how many people I see walking with toddlers who are not holding their hands at all times here. Toddlers run out into traffic, it’s what they do, it’s your job as a parent to hold their hands at all times wherever there are cars around.
Pukey2
That was my first thought too.
Exactly. Many parents here seem to lack awareness of any possible dangers of being hit by cars or cycles. I've seen so many let their young kids run around and even cross the roads by themselves. A simply 'Abunai' doesn't help.