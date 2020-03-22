Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

1-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in swimming club parking area

4 Comments
FUKUOKA

A one-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a swimming club in Onojo, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. The victim, Rinka Sasaki, suffered extensive head injuries and was taken to hospital where she died about one hour later.

The driver of the car, a 43-year-old woman, told police she had just dropped off her daughter at the swimming club and was leaving the parking lot when the the accident occurred. She was quoted as saying she didn’t see the child. Police said they are considering charging the woman, who is a school teacher, with negligent driving resulting in death.

Rinka had come to the swimming club with her sibling and mother. Police are investigating to see why she was walking in the car park alone at the time.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Charging the driver when she didn't even see the small child!?

How about charging the parent of the child with negligence instead!?

Police... the driver committed no crime! Don't you think she feels bad enough?

S

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why is she going to a swimming club in the middle of a worldwide pandemic?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It never ceases to amaze me how many people I see walking with toddlers who are not holding their hands at all times here. Toddlers run out into traffic, it’s what they do, it’s your job as a parent to hold their hands at all times wherever there are cars around.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Police are investigating to see why she was walking in the car park alone at the time.

That was my first thought too.

It never ceases to amaze me how many people I see walking with toddlers who are not holding their hands at all times here.

Exactly. Many parents here seem to lack awareness of any possible dangers of being hit by cars or cycles. I've seen so many let their young kids run around and even cross the roads by themselves. A simply 'Abunai' doesn't help.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Day at Nagano’s Ryuoo Ski Park

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #73: New Yamanote Line Station Takanawa Gateway Opens

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 11, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Hike Idea Near Tokyo: Mt. Nokogiri

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Fashion

Thrift Like a Local: The Tokyo West Edition

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Feeling Like A Queen: A Mother-Daughter Day Out In Kimono

Savvy Tokyo