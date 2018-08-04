1-year-old girl dies from heatstroke after being left in car

A one-year-old baby girl died of heatstroke after she was left inside a car in Hasami, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Friday.
According to police and the fire department, an emergency phone call was placed by one of the child’s parents at around 2:30 p.m., saying that their daughter was in the car, and appeared to be showing signs of heatstroke,” Fuji TV reported.
The girl, who had stopped breathing, was taken to hospital where she died of heatstroke about an hour after arrival.
Police said the girl had been out with her family in the morning. They arrived home at around noon and left the car in the parking lot. The parents said their daughter had fallen asleep in the back seat on the way home and that they had forgotten she was in the car.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the outside temperature at that time in the area was 35.2 degrees but inside the locked car with its windows up, the temperature would have been much higher.
Police said they are considering filing charges against the parents on suspicion of parental neglect resulting in death.
Derek Grebe
Every. Single. Year.
How stupid can people be?
I was waiting for the "while they played Pachinko" leitmotif we get every year. Give it time.
Vince Black
Forgot your child was in the car?
This is murder. How are the police "considering" charging them? There's no question they must be charged and punished. I sincerely hope both of these pathetic excuses for parents suffer with this for the rest of their days
Cricky
Where did they think their one year old was? It's unbelievably negligent, stupidity doesn't even describe their actions.
Serrano
This is heart wrenching. What an awful way to die for this poor little girl. The police had better file the charges of neglect.