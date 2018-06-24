1-year-old girl falls to her death from 3rd-floor apartment

A one-year-old girl fell to her death from the window of her family’s third-floor apartment in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A neighbor called 119 to report that a child had apparently fallen out of the window of the apartment.

Police said the girl, Mari Hirayama, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At the time of the incident, Mari was in the apartment with three siblings and her father. Her mother was out at the time.

Police believe Mari went into a room by herself, climbed up onto a 50-cm-high TV stand beside an open window, which was 60 cms above the floor, and accidentally fell out.

© Japan Today