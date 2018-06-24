Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

1-year-old girl falls to her death from 3rd-floor apartment

5 Comments
OSAKA

A one-year-old girl fell to her death from the window of her family’s third-floor apartment in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. A neighbor called 119 to report that a child had apparently fallen out of the window of the apartment.

Police said the girl, Mari Hirayama, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At the time of the incident, Mari was in the apartment with three siblings and her father. Her mother was out at the time.

Police believe Mari went into a room by herself, climbed up onto a 50-cm-high TV stand beside an open window, which was 60 cms above the floor, and accidentally fell out.

Mari went into a room by herself, climbed up onto a 50-cm-high TV stand beside an open window, which was 60 cms above the floor, and accidentally fell out

EDIT: “Mari went into a room by herself, climbed up onto a 50-cm-high TV stand, which had carelessly been left deside an open window 60cm above the floor, and fell out due to her careless and stupid parents!”

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The father had his hands full with the older kids presumably, so quite easy to miss one going astray.

One would hope that this was simply a terrible accident.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

She was more than just a year doing all that.Stories in Japan only deal in round numbers. The child could be 23 months but still called a one year old.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Some 12 months old kinds can very well climb more than their own height. Remember, humans are related to primates. Just search youtube for climbing babies, and be amazed (if you've never seen this before).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a sad story. Poor family.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

