national

1-year-old girl killed in 3-car crash in Shiga

SHIGA

A one-year-old girl was killed and six other people injured in a crash involving three vehicles in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, Shiho Tanaka was in a vehicle being driven by her 41-year-old father when it rear-ended the car in front of it, Fuji TV reported. A third car was caught up in the impact of the crash which occurred on National Route 161 at around 3 p.m. Friday.

Police said traffic had been backed up on the highway and that Shiho’s father told them he failed to slow down in time. He was quoted as saying he wasn’t paying attention to what was in front of him.

There was no child seat in the back seat and Shiho suffered severe head and neck injuries. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Also injured in the car were Shiho’s father, her 37-year-old mother and her two brothers, aged four and six. Two women in the other cars suffered light injuries as well.

Police said Shiho’s father may face arrest on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death and injury.

Is there a child-seat law in Japan? If so, both parents should be charged with failure to secure the poor child in one, in addition to whatever charges the father faces for his negligent driving.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

garypen,

There is a law but like most Japanese traffic laws they are only enforced a week or two a year and every driver knows this.Therefore most drivers only obey the traffic laws during the 'campaigns' targeting the infringements that affect them.

Just look at the sheer number of red light runners,cell phone users,the amount of alcoholic beverage containers ,discarded along major highways,etc.

God bless,little girl.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

