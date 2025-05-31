1-year-old twin boys found unconscious in bathtub; one dies

One-year-old twin boys were found unconscious in the bathtub at their home in Tokyo on Saturday night. They were taken to hospital where one was declared dead.

According to police, the twins were found by their parents in their two-story home in Adachi Ward at around 7 p.m., NHK reported. One of the parents called 119 and said two children were unconscious in the bathtub on the second floor.

The twins were taken to hospital where one boy was confirmed dead late Saturday. His brother’s cardiopulmonary function recovered, police said Sunday.

There were no visible injuries on either of the twins.

Police said the parents told them they had "taken their eyes off the boys for a while.”

The parents said they had filled the bathtub with hot water and that the children must have gone into the bathroom on their own while the parents were downstairs.

© Japan Today