1.7 mil customers' data likely leaked from dating app operator

Japanese dating app operator Net Marketing Co said Friday personal data of 1.71 million users, including names and face photos, was likely leaked due to unauthorized access to its server.

The operator of the "Omiai" dating app said customer information provided to the company between January 2018 and April this year might have been stolen, as its probe found its data server was hacked at least several times last month.

The customer information also included addresses and dates of birth from identification, including passports, drivers' licenses and health insurance cards, provided to the company.

Net Marketing said it has not confirmed any use of the potentially leaked data by a third party.

As of September 2020, the company had more than 5 million subscribers, and over 50 million pairs were matched, according to the operator's website.

