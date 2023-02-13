1.82 million foreigners legally working in Japan, gov’t says

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare says that as of last October, just over 1.82 million foreigners were legally working in Japan.
According to ministry data, there were 1,822,725 foreign nationals in the workforce, an increase of 95,504 or 5.5% over 2021, and the highest number since figures started being recorded in 2007.
Among the foreign nationals working in Japan, Vietnamese accounted for the highest number at 462,384, or about 25% of the total. The next highest were Chinese nationals with 385,848 workers, followed by Filipinos at 206,050.© Japan Today
8 Comments
Alan Bogglesworth
Yet society hasn't collapsed and if anything, it's probably helping to keep the place together.
Honestly, if it was easier to get a visa and stay here, they're probably juts register and pay taxes like everyone else.
sakurasuki
Those who doesn't work illegally still being considered contributing to the overall Japanese economy as cheap labor? Otherwise Japanese products and services won't have competitive price.
Chibakun
Is there a lot of illegal workers then?
Jay
Back in 1993, a neighbor of mine went to Japan to teach English conversation for a year and had saved. enough money to put down a robust deposit on a house when they returned.
I wonder how that would turn out for those with similar plans in 2023. Sadly, probably just enough for a economy plus plane ticket and small bottle of Nikka.
sakurasuki
In 2019 there are 79,013, most of them are Vietnamese, Korean and Chinese.
https://www.isa.go.jp/en/publications/press/nyuukokukanri04_00084.html
Wobot
I wonder how many have naturalised since once you get a passport you're 'Japanese' and they'll be excluded from these figures
vendingmachinemusic
How many will be here in 10 years.
Jexan
That number will need to increase dramatically to offset the population decline expected over the next 25 years. The question is whether Japan will welcome this or fight it.