1.82 million foreigners legally working in Japan, gov’t says

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare says that as of last October, just over 1.82 million foreigners were legally working in Japan.

According to ministry data, there were 1,822,725 foreign nationals in the workforce, an increase of 95,504 or 5.5% over 2021, and the highest number since figures started being recorded in 2007.

Among the foreign nationals working in Japan, Vietnamese accounted for the highest number at 462,384, or about 25% of the total. The next highest were Chinese nationals with 385,848 workers, followed by Filipinos at 206,050.

