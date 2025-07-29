 Japan Today
Summer heat in Tokyo
People walk under parasols amid intense heat in Tokyo on July 29, 2025. (Photo not for sale)(For editorial use only)(Kyodo) ==Kyodo Image: Kyodo
national

10,000 taken to hospital in week for heat-related illnesses in Japan

TOKYO

Over 10,000 people in Japan were taken to hospital due to heat-related illnesses over the course of a week in July, marking the highest weekly figure so far this year, official data showed Tuesday, with temperatures topping 35 C at hundreds of observation points.

For seven days from July 21, 10,804 people were admitted to hospital due to heatstroke, heat exhaustion and other disorders, resulting in 16 deaths in 14 prefectures across the nation, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Among the individuals, 260 required hospitalization for more than three weeks, while 3,624 needed short-term stays in medical facilities. Of those taken to hospital, 55.6 percent were aged 65 or older.

On Tuesday, temperatures exceeded 35 C at 318 of the 914 observation points nationwide as of 3 p.m., the highest number since comparative data became available in 2010. New highs were set in 37 locations, including Gujo in Gifu Prefecture in central Japan, which reached 39.8 C.

As severe heat is expected to continue across the country after Wednesday, authorities are urging people to stay hydrated and use air conditioners properly.

We headed to dog days of August in few days

