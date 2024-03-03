Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

13 caught in avalanches in Nagano, Tottori; 2 missing

NAGANO

Ten people were caught in an avalanche in Japan's Northern Alps in central Japan on Saturday, with two of them rescued by a helicopter and the remaining eight safely descending the mountain on their own.

The snowslip occurred on the 1,888-meter Mt Kazafuki in Otari, Nagano Prefecture, affecting several groups including backcountry skiers. The two men rescued by a police helicopter had no life-threatening injuries.

Separately. a group of three climbers were caught in an avalanche on Mt Daisen in Tottori Prefecture, leaving two still missing, local police said.

A man in his 70s was rescued by another climber who was in the area. But rescue personnel were unable to find the two other men by nightfall and the search is expected to resume Sunday morning.

The three are believed to have been practicing rope-work skills when the avalanche struck the 1,729-meter mountain. Weather authorities had issued an avalanche warning in the area.

