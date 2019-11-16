10 detainees go on hunger strike at Japanese immigration center

Around 10 foreigners detained at an immigration facility in Osaka have staged a hunger strike to protest their protracted detention, their supporters said Wednesday.
Almost all of the detainees taking part in the hunger strike, which began Tuesday morning at the Osaka Regional Immigration Bureau, have been held at the facility for over two years, according to the supporters.
The immigration bureau has refused to comment on the reported hunger strike, saying that "there are no situations that need to be made public."
The detainees are demanding that more goods be available for purchase within the facility and medical services improved, in addition to urging Japan to stop long detention periods and provide specific reasons when provisional release requests are denied.
A Ugandan man in his 40s, who has been detained for more than two years, spoke to a Kyodo News reporter on Wednesday, saying, "We are not criminals but are simply seeking freedom."
"Since Tuesday, we have only been drinking water. It's tough, but we have to hang in," he said during an interview at the facility.
This is not the first case of a hunger strike at a Japanese immigration center.
In April last year, more than 40 detainees at the East Japan Immigration Center in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, staged a hunger strike days after an Indian man committed suicide at the facility.
The incident was one in a string of deaths at Japanese immigration facilities that have been long criticized for their poor medical services and lengthy detention periods.
Foreigners without legal residency status who receive deportation orders can be detained at 17 immigration facilities across Japan, including in Tokyo, Osaka, Ibaraki and Nagasaki.
The Justice Ministry points to detention as being a way to keep tabs on foreigners who are in Japan without legal status, but supporters, including lawyers, argue it should be limited to short periods before deportation.
The U.N. Committee Against Torture has also criticized Japan's long, and in some cases, indefinite detention periods. There is no legal time limit for detention in the country.© KYODO
18 Comments
Login to comment
Northernlife
Hurry up ship them back to where they came from they will get all the freedom they want there...
Chip Star
It's an affront to human rights how immigration detainees are treated here.
Osaka_Doug
And an embarrassment to Japan and people as a civil society
JJ Jetplane
That is a long time to wait to be sent back. Long detention times are very damaging. Some have families they are trying to provide for. 2 years is a long time to just toy with someone's life.
In the US the rule is 72 hours but recent studies have showed that they spend an average of one week to 27 days behind bars waiting for deportation.
oldman_13
I agree, Japan needs to do better.
Send them back to their home country ASAP
theFu
Deport them faster.
If the person refuses deportation, detention.
I wish them a very happy 20-30 days.
Mr Kipling
They are fighting their deportation. They could go back to their home countries if they wanted. Sorry, no sympathy for them. They came here illegally, got caught and are now wasting time and tax payers money. Im my opinion, they should be charged for lodgings and food for their stay.
sir_bentley28
Powerful words, but sadly, it's not the right place to come to for "freedom" as a foreigner. Each and everyone of you reading this know exactly what I'm talking about.
Aly Rustom
Agree with Chip and Osaka
nakanoguy01
what is the hunger strike for? better medical care, a wider variety of goods purchasable at the commissary, or their long dentention?
and the article doesn't state that many of these people have been issued deportation orders after their visa expired but are now fighting it. so that's why they are being detained. this is a more balanced story: https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20190902/p2a/00m/0fe/009000c
SaikoPhysco
Just print some more money.... something Japan does quite well, and pay some country to take these people.
Samit Basu
Japanese don't care, so a hunger strike is pointless.
Want to hunger strike, do it in Europe or in Canada, but not in Japan.
Cricky
there are no situations that need to be made public.
Sorry as the public pay your salary and for the detention so the public have a vested interest and should be aware of say mass hunger strikes, lack of medical attention, prolonged detention, abuse, and strangely enough use of fire hoses to "clean" detainees. Lock downs, withdrawals of basic necessities.
Two years of detention is abysmal. Get your act together Japan form a group of experts to urge a change that should take several years....and we all know nothing will change.
Kentarogaijin
Every action brings a consequence.. You came to Japan illegaly you will end in a detention center waiting for your deserved deportation..
Japan doesn't need illegal people who will bring problems to the country and won't contribute positively to the society..
The best can do with these people is deport them ASAP..
Do you want to do blatant hunger strikes after doing things illegaly??, or need asylum??, go to Europe, Canada, Trumpland..
Japan is not for everybody !!..
DaDude
I am not sure if warnings are given beforehand but travel companies in places like South Asia, Africa and Central/South America should tell their citizens before coming to Japan that it is absolutely impossible to gain refugee status in Japan and you may face detention.
Cogito Ergo Sum
The propensity for the J authorities to seemingly choose cruelty, even when unwarranted or avoidable is a noted concern to many observers. Again, there is little logic, reason or commonsense in these detentions other than the (ab) use of power on the powerless detainees ( a common phenomena in Japan). Any objectionable queries are deemed as an affront to its ( J's ) sovereignty.
BigYen
To those posters wanting detainees to pay for their food and "accommodation" - these people are poor (that's why they leave their homelands) and probably can't afford going commercial rates. Shakespeare in The Merchant of Venice had a solution for people who can't pay their debts - take a pound of flesh instead. How would that suit?
oldman_13
Absolutely agree with Mr. Kipling and others.
They are staying by choice.
I'm sure whatever they did, there is a perfectly legitimate reason for them being deported. Yet they want to fight the deportation and stage some pitiful hunger strike that accomplishes nothing.
Japan should send them back to their home countries ASAP.
Ricky Kaminski13
A pretty straightforward, "Move along, nothing to see here" statement. The strategy of not dealing with problems may work for some mate, but you don't get to decide and forced that on others. These people have families somewhere. The arrogance of shutting down inquiries into what maybe possible human rights abuses must be addressed.
A prolonged state of 'limbo and indecision' maybe a lifestyle choice for some, but its torture for most others. Just send the poor sod home if you are going to. Move!