Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

10 die in snow-related incidents over weekend

0 Comments
TOKYO

Ten people died in snow-related incidents on Saturday and Sunday, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Monday.

The agency said the deaths occurred in Hokkaido, the Tohoku and Hokuriku areas, parts of which have experienced between 120 cms and one meter of snow since Saturday.

In Obihiro, Hokkaido, a 78-year-old man died after he fell off his roof while removing snow, Sankei Shimbun reported. In Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, another 78-year-old man also died when he lost his footing and slipped from the roof of a shed while removing snow.

In Aga, Niigata Prefecture, a 57-year-old man was found dead after being buried by snow in front of his house. Police believe he, too, fell off the roof. An 84-year-old man in Niigata City suffered the same fate, police said. In Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, an 87-year-old man died after an accident involving a snow blower, police said.

Meanwhile, in Himi, Toyama Prefecture, a man in his 60s was found inside his car which had become stuck in snow. The car was partially buried in snow when it was spotted by rescue workers. Another man apparently froze to death in his car which was found in a parking lot in Uchinada, Ishikawa Prefecture, police said.

Since early December, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency and local police officials have been urging residents in areas where there is heavy snow to exercise caution when clearing snow from the roof and to beware of falling snow. In order to prevent houses from collapsing under the weight of snow, many people including the elderly often use a ladder to climb up onto their roofs but lose their footing on the snowy roofs.

Police have asked people not to go up onto their roofs alone, or if they do, tie a rope around their waist and fasten it securely to a sturdy part of the roof, if they can.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For January 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stop Job Hunting Discrimination With #ShukatsuSexism

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Your Winter Guide To Hand Care

Savvy Tokyo