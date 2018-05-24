10 engine parts fall from JAL plane, hitting clinic, car

Engine parts fell from a Japan Airlines plane and struck a clinic window in a town in southwestern Japan on Thursday, with the Tokyo-bound aircraft making an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, authorities said.

Local police said no injuries were reported after the parts cracked the window of the facility in Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture, and damaged a car on the premises. At least 10 components, all roughly 5 centimeters long, were found in the surrounding area including a nearby auto shop.

The Boeing 767 carrying 209 passengers and eight crew members left around 3:30 p.m. and turned back to Kumamoto airport around 3:55 p.m. after abnormal vibrations were detected in the left engine, according to the transport ministry.

Metallic shards recovered outside the airport were found to be from the plane.

An inspection found that turbine blades had been damaged, although the cause was not immediately known.

