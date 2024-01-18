10 injured after kindergarten bus rear-ended by crane truck in Japan

Ten people on a kindergarten bus, including eight children, sustained minor injuries after their vehicle was rear-ended by a crane truck Wednesday afternoon in southwestern Japan, local authorities said.

The accident, which occurred around 2:45 p.m. in Oita city, caused the bus to nearly flip on its side, but a driver and all on board managed to escape, according to prefectural police and the local fire department.

The crane truck driver, who was interviewed near the scene, said, "I came from Kumamoto Prefecture, and it was my first time on this road. I was too slow in noticing the bus had stopped."

