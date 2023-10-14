10-month-old baby dies after falling from 2nd floor of house in Toyama Prefecture

A 10-month-old baby died after apparently falling out of the window of a two-story house in Namerikawa, Toyama Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, the baby, An Iwaki, was found lying on the concrete ground in front of her grandmother’s house at around 9:30 a.m., Kyodo News reported. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival due to a severe head injury.

Police said An’s parents had left her at the house for the day as they both had to work. An’s grandmother, who is in her 80s, and another relative, in her 60s, were home at the time.

Police said the baby was left on a bed on the second floor. The window to the bedroom was not locked and was open when police arrived. They believe the baby climbed onto a shelf beside the bed and then onto the window sill from where she fell.

One of her relatives found An and called 119.

© Japan Today