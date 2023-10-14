Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

10-month-old baby dies after falling from 2nd floor of house in Toyama Prefecture

0 Comments
TOYAMA

A 10-month-old baby died after apparently falling out of the window of a two-story house in Namerikawa, Toyama Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, the baby, An Iwaki, was found lying on the concrete ground in front of her grandmother’s house at around 9:30 a.m., Kyodo News reported. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival due to a severe head injury.

Police said An’s parents had left her at the house for the day as they both had to work. An’s grandmother, who is in her 80s, and another relative, in her 60s, were home at the time.

Police said the baby was left on a bed on the second floor. The window to the bedroom was not locked and was open when police arrived. They believe the baby climbed onto a shelf beside the bed and then onto the window sill from where she fell.

One of her relatives found An and called 119.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Challenges of Finding Apartments in Japan by a Real Estate Agent

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

CrossFit Business Owner Violet Pacileo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 9 – 15

Savvy Tokyo

Clothes Thrifting in Japan: How To Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

How to Practice Music in Japanese Apartments or Find Studio Spaces

GaijinPot Blog

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands and Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Hair Care Products for Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Suizenji Jojuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Oura Church

GaijinPot Travel