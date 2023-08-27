Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

10-month-old boy dies after being left in car while parents shop in Kitakyushu

0 Comments
KITAKYUSHU

A 10-month-old boy died of suspected heatstroke after his parents left him in their car for 2 1/2 hours while they went shopping in Kitakyushu on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at a Costco store in Yahatanishi Ward. Kyodo News reported that at around 12:35 p.m. Saturday, the child’s mother called 119 and said her 10-month-old son was having difficulty breathing in the car and that his face had turned a pale color.

By the time an ambulance arrived, the boy, Kizuki Nakayama, was unconscious and in a state of cardio-pulmonary arrest. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to local weather agency officials, the temperature at noon in the area was 32.9 degrees.

Police said Kizuki’s parents and his three siblings had arrived at the store at around 10 a.m. Kizuki was sleeping in a child seat behind the driver's seat.

The family left Kizuki in the car and split up inside the store. Police said both parents told them they thought the other had gone back to see if Kizuki was awake and to bring him into the store.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog