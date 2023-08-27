10-month-old boy dies after being left in car while parents shop in Kitakyushu

A 10-month-old boy died of suspected heatstroke after his parents left him in their car for 2 1/2 hours while they went shopping in Kitakyushu on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at a Costco store in Yahatanishi Ward. Kyodo News reported that at around 12:35 p.m. Saturday, the child’s mother called 119 and said her 10-month-old son was having difficulty breathing in the car and that his face had turned a pale color.

By the time an ambulance arrived, the boy, Kizuki Nakayama, was unconscious and in a state of cardio-pulmonary arrest. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to local weather agency officials, the temperature at noon in the area was 32.9 degrees.

Police said Kizuki’s parents and his three siblings had arrived at the store at around 10 a.m. Kizuki was sleeping in a child seat behind the driver's seat.

The family left Kizuki in the car and split up inside the store. Police said both parents told them they thought the other had gone back to see if Kizuki was awake and to bring him into the store.

© Japan Today