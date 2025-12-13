10% of OTC drug abusing Japan high schoolers report use once a week or more

Roughly 10 percent of high school students in Japan who have abused over-the-counter medication such as cough suppressants within the past year report using them several times a week or more, a government survey revealed Friday.

The estimated abuse rate was 1.4 percent among all high school students, or about 1 in 70, breaking down to 0.9 percent for males and 1.7 percent for females, according to the fiscal 2024 survey conducted by a health ministry research team.

The frequency of drug abuse was calculated for the first time, amid growing concerns over their overuse, including ingestion of nonprescription pain killers among young people.

A similar survey of junior high school students has found that a sense of isolation or problems in everyday life are believed to be the main culprit behind the misuse.

In the latest survey conducted between September 2024 and February this year, 51,000 gave valid responses. In order to estimate drug abuse rates, the research team asked participants if they had taken OTC drugs in excess of the prescribed amount or frequency in the past year "to get high or change their mood."

Among the students with drug abuse experience in the past year, 4.6 percent said they used the drugs almost every day, while 6.3 percent say they used them several times a week, together accounting for about 10 percent of the total.

Takuya Shimane, a researcher at the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry, who compiled the survey, said, "There may be students in need of treatment and support for addiction among those who abuse drugs daily."

The survey revealed that drug abuse is not limited to metropolitan areas such as Tokyo and Osaka, as there is little regional variation in its prevalence. Abuse issues appear to be widespread nationwide.

When asked where they obtained their medication, 54.1 percent of respondents said from a drugstore or pharmacy, while 25.6 percent said they obtained it from home.

"Parents need to regularly check the medication at home," Shimane said.

The health ministry conducts a national survey every three years on high school students regarding alcohol consumption, smoking and drug abuse.

The 2021 survey estimated that 1.6 percent of high school students misused OTC drugs, which equates to about 1 in 60 students.

The 2024 survey of junior high school students, conducted between September and December, estimated that 1.8 percent, or about 1 in 55 students, abuse the drugs.

