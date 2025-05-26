 Japan Today
Explosion at Tokyo construction site
Firefighters are deployed near the site of an explosion in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image: Photo courtesy of a witness/Kyodo
national

10 people injured following explosion at Tokyo construction site

3 Comments
TOKYO

Ten people were slightly injured in Tokyo on Tuesday when a maintenance vehicle caught fire after an explosion at a construction site, police said.

The police suspect the explosion may have been triggered by a gas leak from a pipe damaged during work to construct the foundation of a building in Edogawa Ward.

The victims, aged in their 20s to 70s, included workers at the construction site and people living in nearby apartments, according to the police. Some of them complained of sore throats due to smoke inhalation.

An emergency call reporting the sound of an explosion was received around 9:35 a.m.

The blast caused damage to windows and the shutters of nearby buildings.

A woman in her 50s who lives in the area said she saw black smoke rising after she heard what sounded like thunder.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
ALWAYS look at what these guys are doing when you walk by, better yet, cross the street

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Grateful no one was seriously hurt — but gas safety at construction sites needs serious attention. Accidents like this don’t just affect workers, but neighbors too. This could’ve ended much worse.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Construction sites are dangerous at the best of times.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

