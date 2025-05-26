10 people injured following explosion at Tokyo construction site

Firefighters are deployed near the site of an explosion in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Ten people were slightly injured in Tokyo on Tuesday when a maintenance vehicle caught fire after an explosion at a construction site, police said.

The police suspect the explosion may have been triggered by a gas leak from a pipe damaged during work to construct the foundation of a building in Edogawa Ward.

The victims, aged in their 20s to 70s, included workers at the construction site and people living in nearby apartments, according to the police. Some of them complained of sore throats due to smoke inhalation.

An emergency call reporting the sound of an explosion was received around 9:35 a.m.

The blast caused damage to windows and the shutters of nearby buildings.

A woman in her 50s who lives in the area said she saw black smoke rising after she heard what sounded like thunder.

© KYODO