10 sent to hospital after car crashes into school bus in western Japan

Ten people including children were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into a special-needs school bus in Osaka Prefecture in western Japan on Thursday morning, local police said.

The accident occurred in the city of Takaishi with an emergency call received at around 8:40 a.m., they said.

Also on Thursday morning, a kindergarten bus collided with a truck at a crossing in Kasamatsu town in the central Japan prefecture of Gifu, with 17 people aboard the bus including 15 children aged around 3 to 5 taken to hospital, local police said.

The male driver of the bus, 64, and a female staffer at the kindergarten sustained minor injuries, according to local authorities.

The 24-year-old male driver of the truck made an emergency call at around 8:55 a.m. The truck was turning at an intersection when the collision occurred, they said.

© KYODO