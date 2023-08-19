10 students injured after soccer team bus overturns in southwest Japan

A bus carrying 30 members of a high-school soccer club overturned Saturday in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, with 10 of the students injured and taken to hospitals, local authorities said.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police and other sources.

The bus driver made an emergency call at around 8:30 a.m. after the incident occurred on a mountain road in the city of Kagoshima. The police believe no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The bus was carrying the Kokubu High School soccer team to Hioki, where they were scheduled to have a practice match, the sources said.

© KYODO