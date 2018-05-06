Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

10-year-old boy found after going missing on mountain for 22 hours

TOKYO

A 10-year-old boy was found unharmed Sunday after going missing on a mountain in Ome, Tokyo. The boy, who attends a school for children with special needs, had been missing for 22 hours after climbing Mt Mitake with his parents and a sibling on Saturday, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the family, who are from Saitama Prefecture, headed up the mountain to a shrine on Saturday morning. At around 2 p.m., as they were descending along a mountain trail, the boy ran ahead of his father who had sat down to tie his shoelaces.

The boy got so far ahead of his family that they could not find him. His father then called 119.

Searchers found the boy sitting on a rock by a mountain stream just after noon on Sunday. He was on the northwest side of the mountain, about 1.4 kilometers from where he was last seen. Apart from a few scratches on his face, he was unharmed, police said.

