10-year-old boy hit, killed by train in Tokyo

A 10-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train in Tokyo on Thursday night.

According to police, the incident occurred on the JR Utsunomiya Line between Oku and Akabane stations in Kita Ward at around 8:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. The driver of the train was quoted by police as saying he suddenly saw a boy walking on the tracks but couldn’t stop in time.

Police said the boy, who lived in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, was seen on surveillance camera footage boarding a train at the station nearest his home about two hours before the incident.

Both his parents were out at the time, police said, adding the family had just moved to Chiba from Saitama Prefecture on Wednesday. His parents reported him missing when they came home and couldn’t find him. Police said the parents told them their son had not wanted to move from Saitama Prefecture.

