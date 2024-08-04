10-year-old boy severely injured after hand bitten by dolphin at Fukui beach

A 10-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to his right hand after he was bitten by a dolphin while swimming at a beach in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, on Saturday.

The incident is the latest in a spate of injuries suffered by beachgoers bitten by dolphins in Fukui since early July.

According to a report on NHK, the boy, who is from Mie Prefecture, was swimming at Tenoura Beach at around 5 p.m. when he was bitten by a dolphin that approached him. Police said the bite caused serious injuries to two of the boy's fingers that required more than 20 stitches.

The Tsuruga Coast Guard is urging people not to approach or feed dolphins if they come across them, and to get out of the water immediately.

