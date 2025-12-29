 Japan Today
Japanese "Rad Era" cars event
Japanese classic cars are on show at the Toyota Automobile Museum in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture. Image: Kyodo
national

100 Japanese cars from 1980s-90s 'Rad Era' go on show at Toyota museum

1 Comment
NAGOYA

Iconic Japanese cars from the 1980s and 1990s, many of which have cult followings at home and abroad, were driven through the grounds of the Toyota Automobile Museum in Aichi Prefecture late last month.

About 100 Toyotas and other Japanese cars from the period known as the "Rad Era," were brought from across the country for the event on Nov. 29.

Toyota Motor Corp aims to promote Japanese automobiles through this kind of event and the ongoing special exhibit of selected Rad Era cars that runs through next April at the museum in the city of Nagakute in central Japan.

The event provided an opportunity for the owners to share their passion for the Japanese hero cars.

"I love my car's overwhelming power," said Rikuto Sato, 22, who brought his Mitsubishi Motors Lancer Evolution to the parade from northeastern Japan's Miyagi Prefecture. "I take good care of this car and drive on my days off."

Hideki Maejima, a 56-year-old from Gifu Prefecture who has a Mazda Motor Roadster, known as a Miata or MX-5 in overseas markets, said, "My dream was to own a convertible, and I've been driving it for 35 years."

A talk was given by current and former museum directors on the day.

Current director Yasuhiro Sakakibara, who once served as chief engineer of the Lexus brand, said, "We want to create opportunities for a variety of people to enjoy cars, such as by connecting automobiles with tourism."

The Toyota museum preserves and passes on cars of significant historical value.

Japan's automotive heyday. Nice to see Cappuccinos, Beats and AZ-1s at the front of the photo. While GTRs, NSXs, EVOs and STIs were featuring on magazine covers worldwide, the ingenuity that went into their Kei car nephews was just as incredible.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

