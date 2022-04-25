Newsletter Signup Register / Login
JR West officials, survivors and relatives of victims of a 2005 fatal train derailment observe a moment of silence at the site of the accident in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

107 victims of 2005 fatal train derailment in Hyogo remembered

0 Comments
AMAGASAKI, Hyogo

West Japan Railway Co (JR West) officials, survivors and relatives of victims of a train derailment in 2005 in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, on Monday placed flowers at a memorial site.

Since the accident, a memorial service has been held each year, attended by relatives of victims and JR West officials. But due to the coronavirus, no service was held in 2020 and last year.

On April 25, 2005, a speeding train on the JR Fukuchiyama Line jumped the tracks on a tight bend during the morning rush hour and plowed into a residential tower. The driver and 106 passengers died in the accident, which also left 562 people injured in Japan's worst rail disaster for four decades. It was determined later that the 23-year-old driver had been going over the speed limit on a curve because he was running late. The driver had been disciplined twice before the accident for running behind schedule.

JR West President Kazuaki Hasegawa placed flowers at the site and observed a minute of silence at 9:18 a.m., the exact moment the derailment occurred on a section of the JR Fukuchiyama Line between Tsukaguchi and Amagasaki stations.

JR West has turned the accident site into a place of remembrance where visitors can pray for the dead. It has preserved part of the now-vacant condominium building and covered the location with a roof in 2018. A monument bears the names of the victims.

In the aftermath of the crash, four JR West executives were charged with professional negligence -- Shojiro Nanya, 72, Masao Yamazaki, 68, Masataka Ide, 78, and Takeshi Kakiuchi, 69. All four were found not guilty by the Kobe District Court.

Family members of the crash victims said JR West should have been held accountable for failing to take proper safety precautions such as installing an Automatic Train Stop (ATS) device that can stop a train from traveling too fast. The company's corporate culture of punishing employees for their mistakes was also harshly criticized.

But the court ruled that the four executives did not have proper opportunities to recognize the danger and that they were also not legally obliged to install such a device when the accident occurred.

In June 2017, an appeal filed by lawyers who served as prosecutors in the case was rejected by the Supreme Court.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Dating An Expat In Japan’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Three Small Islands in Japan for Your Next Getaway

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cool Things I Learned About Japan at Ise Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog