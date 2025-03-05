 Japan Today
Shitsui Hakoishi holds a certificate from Guinness World Records recognizing her as the world's oldest female barber on Wednesday. Image: KYODO
national

108-year-old Japanese woman recognized as world's oldest female barber

UTSUNOMIYA

A 108-year-old woman from eastern Japan was officially recognized Wednesday by the Guinness World Records as the world's oldest female barber.

Shitsui Hakoishi from Nakagawa, Tochigi Prefecture, received the certificate of recognition at a local venue as neighbors and regular customers celebrated her achievement.

"Life has been full of hardships since I was young, but I'm truly happy," she said.

Hakoishi, who began her apprenticeship at a barbershop in Tokyo at 14, obtained her barber's license in 1936.

She opened a shop with her husband, a fellow barber, but she evacuated to her hometown after it was destroyed in an air raid, according to the Guinness World Records. After her husband died in the war, she set up a small shop at her home while raising their two young children.

In March 2021, she participated as a torchbearer in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay. While knee pain means she can no longer take on as many customers as before, she still demonstrates her haircutting skills whenever she receives a booking.

"Some people travel from far away to see me, so I want to keep going as long as I can," Hakoishi said.

