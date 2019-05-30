Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

11 cases of missing parts from Hong Kong Airlines aircraft reported in May

TOKYO

This month, there have been 11 reported cases of missing screws and light covers, which are believed to have fallen off Hong Kong Airlines aircraft that have landed at Narita Airport. 

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT), six of the cases were reported between May 26 and May 28, and another case on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. The other incidents happened earlier this month.

It is highly unusual for aircraft components to go missing from the same commercial airline in such a short time span and Hong Kong Airlines said it is currently investigating the cause. 

The aircraft components were found missing during an inspection conducted after the planes arrived at Narita. 

Narita International Airport Corp said no parts had been found on the runway.

Does this mean inside the cabin or from the plane’s exterior?

lack of info here....

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

