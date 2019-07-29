11 dead, 5,600 sent to hospitals last week due to heatwave

Eleven people died and 5,664 people were taken to hospitals in Japan due to heat-related medical issues last week when temperatures rose sharply following the end of the rainy season in most areas, the government said Tuesday.
The number of people sent to hospitals nearly tripled from 1,948 in the preceding week. Those aged 65 and older accounted for 52.6 percent of the total in the week to last Sunday, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
Of the 5,664 people, 119 displayed severe symptoms that would normally require at least three weeks of treatment as an inpatient, while 1,792 suffered less serious issues, necessitating shorter stays.
The 11 deaths were reported in 11 different areas among Japan's 47 prefectures. Aichi Prefecture had the most people rushed to hospitals at 392, followed by Osaka Prefecture at 388 and Tokyo at 299.
As temperatures are likely to remain above the average in Japan in the upcoming week, the agency urged people to stay hydrated and to take rest occasionally.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
Do the hustle
Was there a heat wave last week? Do people start dying when temps get to 33’?
Vince Black
Every year. They just don't get it do they
Cricky
Next year with all the visitors. Hospitals better be ready.
Speed
Guranteed to be the most uncomfortable Olympics in the history of the Games. Exactly a year from now we'll be rght in the middle of them. God save the athletes and spectators.
savethegaijin
Was on our way to Costco on Sunday and we passed by an elderly man who was being tended to by paramedics after passing out on the sidewalk. They had pulled him to the shade so I can only assume he passed out from the heat. Poor man, presumably just trying to get to the station.
It's too hot. Seriously. Even this afternoon they had high schoolers running out on the track, did nobody check the thermometer? It's only supposed to get hotter this week and I doubt anybody will cancel anything. So frustrating.