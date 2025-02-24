11 elderly residents at Toyama nursing home suffer norovirus food poisoning; one dies

Eleven elderly residents of a nursing home in Toyama City suffered norovirus food poisoning, one of whom died after choking on vomit, it was reported Tuesday.

According to Toyama City, the Hokusan Kamikutsuda facility contacted health authorities at around 12 p.m. on Sunday and said that 11 male and female residents in their 80s and 90s had vomited and were complaining of food poisoning symptoms on Saturday and Sunday, TV Asahi reported.

An investigation by the public health center said the norovirus was detected in the residents' stool and believed it came from breakfast or lunch served on Feb 21.

The prefecture suspended operations of the food service facility that prepared the meals for three days, from Monday through Wednesday.

© Japan Today