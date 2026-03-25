11 Japan railway operators start offering contactless payment transfers

Eleven railway operators in Tokyo and its vicinity on Wednesday began allowing passengers to transfer between lines using a contactless payment system, including tap-to-pay credit cards.

The service covering 54 lines and 729 stations, accounting for around 80 percent of the stations operated by the 11 companies, allows passengers, including foreign tourists, to board trains without purchasing tickets.

Trains operated by Toei Subway, under the metropolitan government, and Tokyo Metro Co are included but not those of East Japan Railway Co that runs the Yamanote loop line in the capital or Keisei Electric Railway Co, which provides services connecting Narita airport and central Tokyo.

Seven major credit and debit card brands, including Visa, are accepted. Only adult fares are applied, calculated in 10 yen increments, unlike IC cards that charge in 1 yen units.

© KYODO