11 killed in fire at Sapporo support facility

A total of 11 people were killed in a fire at a facility to support senior homeless people in Sapporo late Wednesday night, police said Thursday.
The victims were among the 16 residents of the two-story wooden facility run by a local organization that supports homeless people.
The police confirmed five survivors of the fire that broke out at around 11:40 p.m. in a residential area about 500 meters east of a subway station.
A witness said he saw the facility engulfed in flames after hearing loud blast-like sounds more than 10 times.
In Sapporo, there was a fire in March 2010 that killed seven residents of a nursing home for elderly people with dementia.© KYODO
Yubaru
Propane tanks and gas/kerosene heaters will that. My heart goes out the the families and friends of the victims!
Gorramcowboy
Yup. Say no to elderly and combustibles and/or open flame.
marcelito
Tragic....RIP.
YongYang
JT, get your proofreader to send me their salary this month. The result from a Googling returns:
