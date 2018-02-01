11 killed in fire at Sapporo support facility

The ruins of a facility to support homeless people in Sapporo are seen early Thursday morning after a fire killed 11 residents.

A total of 11 people were killed in a fire at a facility to support senior homeless people in Sapporo late Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The victims were among the 16 residents of the two-story wooden facility run by a local organization that supports homeless people.

The police confirmed five survivors of the fire that broke out at around 11:40 p.m. in a residential area about 500 meters east of a subway station.

A witness said he saw the facility engulfed in flames after hearing loud blast-like sounds more than 10 times.

In Sapporo, there was a fire in March 2010 that killed seven residents of a nursing home for elderly people with dementia.

