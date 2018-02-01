Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The ruins of a facility to support homeless people in Sapporo are seen early Thursday morning after a fire killed 11 residents. Photo: KYODO
national

11 killed in fire at Sapporo support facility

SAPPORO

A total of 11 people were killed in a fire at a facility to support senior homeless people in Sapporo late Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The victims were among the 16 residents of the two-story wooden facility run by a local organization that supports homeless people.

The police confirmed five survivors of the fire that broke out at around 11:40 p.m. in a residential area about 500 meters east of a subway station.

A witness said he saw the facility engulfed in flames after hearing loud blast-like sounds more than 10 times.

In Sapporo, there was a fire in March 2010 that killed seven residents of a nursing home for elderly people with dementia.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Propane tanks and gas/kerosene heaters will that. My heart goes out the the families and friends of the victims!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Yup. Say no to elderly and combustibles and/or open flame.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Tragic....RIP.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

JT, get your proofreader to send me their salary this month. The result from a Googling returns:

Japan Today

Japan news and Japanese national, crime, entertainment, politics, business, technology, sports stories in Engish. Features and analysis. 国内、海外、犯罪 ...

https://japantoday.com

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

