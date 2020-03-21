11-month-old boy dies after being bitten by two dogs

An 11-month-old boy died after he was bitten by two pet dogs at his grandfather’s house in Toyama City on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:35 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The child, Jin Nakamura, was staying with his grandfather, who is in his 50s.

The man told police he took his grandson with him out to the garden to pick up the dogs' feeding plates. He was holding his grandson when the dogs -- two Great Danes that weigh about 80 kilograms each and are 1.2 meters in length -- suddenly bit the boy on the head. His grandfather suffered bites to both his arms and legs as he tried to get the dogs away.

Jin was taken to hospital with head injuries and died of shock and loss of blood about 1 1/2 hours later.

Police said the owner allowed the dogs to run loose in the garden which is surrounded by a 1.8-meter-high fence.

