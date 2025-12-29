 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

11 MSDF personnel disciplined over receiving items from contractor

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Defense Ministry says it has disciplined 11 Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel with suspensions or pay cuts after they were found to have received personal items unrelated to their duties from a major submarine contractor.

The items, including game consoles, golf bags and watches, were purchased through slush funds Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd generated by fictitious transactions regarding vessel repair deals with its contractors.

Each item was valued between 10,000 yen and 400,000 yen, bringing the total received to around 1.16 million yen.

Three sailors who served as supervisors at ship repair and supply depots responsible for overseeing contracts with shipbuilders were suspended, the ministry said.

One of them, a 54-year-old chief petty officer at the Kure ship repair and supply depot in western Japan, received a 15-day suspension for accepting personal items while serving as a submarine crew member and continuing to do so even after becoming a supervisor.

The other two, a chief petty officer and a petty officer 1st class also in their 50s, received five-day suspensions.

The remaining eight personnel, who were current or former submariners, received pay cuts for one month. Four were docked one-sixth of their salary, while three received a 10 percent cut. The final sailor received a 20 percent pay cut before resigning.

A final investigation report released by the ministry in July initially identified 13 MSDF members as having received personal items. But the number was reduced to 11 after further investigation found that some items received by two were related to official duties.

According to the report, Kawasaki Heavy began conducting fictitious transactions at least 40 years ago and, through such means, amassed around 1.7 billion yen in slush funds over a six-year period through March 2024.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Best Ski Resorts Near Osaka: 10 Easy Day Trips and Weekend Winter Getaways

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Hijiori Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Sakamoto Ryoma: The Life and Legacy of Japan’s Revolutionary Samurai

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment Bathroom Into A Place Of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Indoor Flowering Plants To Brighten Up Your Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Health

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide To Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

5 Popular Souvenirs in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel