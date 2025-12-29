11 MSDF personnel disciplined over receiving items from contractor

Japan's Defense Ministry says it has disciplined 11 Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel with suspensions or pay cuts after they were found to have received personal items unrelated to their duties from a major submarine contractor.

The items, including game consoles, golf bags and watches, were purchased through slush funds Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd generated by fictitious transactions regarding vessel repair deals with its contractors.

Each item was valued between 10,000 yen and 400,000 yen, bringing the total received to around 1.16 million yen.

Three sailors who served as supervisors at ship repair and supply depots responsible for overseeing contracts with shipbuilders were suspended, the ministry said.

One of them, a 54-year-old chief petty officer at the Kure ship repair and supply depot in western Japan, received a 15-day suspension for accepting personal items while serving as a submarine crew member and continuing to do so even after becoming a supervisor.

The other two, a chief petty officer and a petty officer 1st class also in their 50s, received five-day suspensions.

The remaining eight personnel, who were current or former submariners, received pay cuts for one month. Four were docked one-sixth of their salary, while three received a 10 percent cut. The final sailor received a 20 percent pay cut before resigning.

A final investigation report released by the ministry in July initially identified 13 MSDF members as having received personal items. But the number was reduced to 11 after further investigation found that some items received by two were related to official duties.

According to the report, Kawasaki Heavy began conducting fictitious transactions at least 40 years ago and, through such means, amassed around 1.7 billion yen in slush funds over a six-year period through March 2024.

