11 suspected cancer cases neglected; 1 dead at Yokohama hospital

A city-run hospital in Yokohama has overlooked suspected cancer symptoms of 11 patients, leading to the death of one man five and a half years after he received a medical test.

Yokohama City University Hospital admitted Monday that information on their suspected cancer symptoms were not adequately shared by its doctors.

The man in his 60s underwent a computerized tomography test in October 2012 at the hospital, where he was receiving treatment for a heart disease. It said a radiology doctor prepared his medical report, citing the possibility of kidney cancer but the information was not shared with his primary doctor.

In February, a different hospital suspected the spread of cancer cells in his body following a CT test. He was diagnosed with kidney cancer in March at the Yokohama hospital and died in the following month.

Although the first CT image only showed half of his kidney, the hospital said he could have been examined in detail and undergone surgery if the primary doctor had seen the medical report.

Michiko Aihara, head of the hospital, apologized at a press conference, saying "We feel a heavy responsibility."

The hospital was conducting an internal probe following the revelation last October that a man in his 70s died of pancreatic cancer after Yokohama City University Medical Center failed to share information on his suspected cancer detected in a CT test between its doctors.

The latest cases were disclosed also after Chiba University Hospital admitted on June 8 to making erroneous diagnoses with CT images of nine patients, affecting treatment of four of them and leading to the deaths of two people.

