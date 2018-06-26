11 suspected cancer cases neglected; 1 dead at Yokohama hospital

A city-run hospital in Yokohama has overlooked suspected cancer symptoms of 11 patients, leading to the death of one man five and a half years after he received a medical test.
Yokohama City University Hospital admitted Monday that information on their suspected cancer symptoms were not adequately shared by its doctors.
The man in his 60s underwent a computerized tomography test in October 2012 at the hospital, where he was receiving treatment for a heart disease. It said a radiology doctor prepared his medical report, citing the possibility of kidney cancer but the information was not shared with his primary doctor.
In February, a different hospital suspected the spread of cancer cells in his body following a CT test. He was diagnosed with kidney cancer in March at the Yokohama hospital and died in the following month.
Although the first CT image only showed half of his kidney, the hospital said he could have been examined in detail and undergone surgery if the primary doctor had seen the medical report.
Michiko Aihara, head of the hospital, apologized at a press conference, saying "We feel a heavy responsibility."
The hospital was conducting an internal probe following the revelation last October that a man in his 70s died of pancreatic cancer after Yokohama City University Medical Center failed to share information on his suspected cancer detected in a CT test between its doctors.
The latest cases were disclosed also after Chiba University Hospital admitted on June 8 to making erroneous diagnoses with CT images of nine patients, affecting treatment of four of them and leading to the deaths of two people.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
Fouxdefa
Well I would hope so!
Schopenhauer
Does it not have anything to do with cheap medical fees patients pay and low salaries of university doctors in Japan? I guess doctors in U.S. are more serious since they get a lot of money from patients. Then, both have to become very serious. If such things happen in U.S., lawyers will approach the survivors of the patients soon, I presume.
Luddite
So you should.
Why wasn't the info passed on? This is an absolute scandal and there should be a criminal investigation.
jcapan
Setting aside cost, I'm hope I'm back in the US by the time I face any serious health crises.
rkom76
I hope not, because medicine shouldn't be about money, but taking care of others and saving lives. Sure, they don't study that hard and pay that much to the university to earn basic wages later, but if they are going to treat people according to their wallets...
bogva
I've been pussled by the hospital system here especially concirning images (X-ray or other). If you do check in one hospital you are not given your scans if you want to go to other place for opinion. You have to start all over again. I don't understand the unwillingness to share information which is yours after all!
Even more so within same hospital - simply unacceptable!
Schopenhauer
I hate to go to university hospitals. I do not want to become a slave of the doctors. They are very authoritative and ignorant patients must behave like slaves before them.