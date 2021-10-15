Newsletter Signup Register / Login
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 10th-floor apartment balcony

4 Comments
KUMAMOTO

An 11-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony of the 10th-floor apartment where he lived in Kumamoto on Thursday morning.

According to police, another resident called 110 at around 10 a.m. and said a boy had fallen from the 15-floor building and was lying on the sidewalk, local media reported. The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead due to severe head and chest injuries.

Police said the boy was home alone at the time and that both his parents had gone to work.

The balcony has a one-meter-high wall.

This is getting ridiculous.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Suicide....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

High rise apartments are not ideal places to raise children. Though in this case I doubt it was an accident.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It happens every year again and again , not all get coverage. Might be time to make balconies safer? You know make a rule that’s legal. I can’t imagine seeing, knowing my child’s last moments was watching the pavement rushing towards them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

