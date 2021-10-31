11-year-old boy drowns in Gifu river

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a river in Seki, Gifu Prefecture, on Saturday.
A passerby called police at around 2:30 p.m. and said that someone was floating face down in the Tsubo River, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the boy was in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest when pulled from the river. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead about four hours later.
The part of the river where the boy was found floating is about 50 meters wide and one meter deep. He was floating about six meters from the river bank.
Police said his shoes and socks were at the river’s edge and that a fishing net belonging to the boy was found on the river bed. Police believe he waded into the river looking for fish to scoop up and somehow got into difficulties.© Japan Today
snowymountainhell
“Rest In Peace”, poor child. - An amendment or editor’s note that “the child’s parents have been notified” would seem appropriate?
ShinkansenCaboose
1 meter deep sounds shallow but if the water is very cold as rivers are here and the water is rushing fast, slippery rocks make for trouble. And it is common knowledge here that most people in this island country cannot swim.
zichi
All schools have swimming pools.
When we were kids swimming was compulsory as it is in Japan.
"Swimming is one of the compulsory subjects in school education in Japan so that children growing up in Japan must learn how to swim in a swimming pool. The swimming ability of Japanese people is related to what they learn and develop in the schools."
Every summer I see hundreds of people at the beach swimming and surfing.
cleo
Swimming lessons in school are compulsory, but swimming in a pool where your feet can always touch the bottom is not the same as swimming, as ShinkansenCaboose points out, in fast-flowing water where the swimmer cannot necessarily stand. Lots of kids pass their 'swimming test' at school having never been out their depth.
We made sure our kids could swim properly by making sure they had lessons in deep water, and by taking them to the beach as often as possible. School swimming lessons - nah.
Jonathan Prin
Most pools in Japan are shallow.
Useless to learn swimming.as Cleo explained.
My Japanese wife can't swim and same for most women and men within my family. Very standard sadly leading to easy drowning.
DaDude
But you can't generalize that all Japanese people can't swim. There are tons of kids who are enrolled in swimming schools and most of them are full due to school swimming lessons not happening due to the pandemic.
I remembered when I got my diving license in Palau, the instructor said it was a lot more fun taking Japanese groups out because they could actually swim and explore. The groups from Taiwan, Korea and China all needed floaters when swimming.
cleo
I don’t think I did.
The fact remains, despite the fact that swimming lessons are supposedly compulsory in Japan, the number of good swimmers, and the number who enjoy swimming, is relatively low.
The Japanese groups who opted to go diving in Palau would be self-selecting; those who panic when they’re out of their depth would presumably not be attracted to diving lessons.
It looks like the poor boy who drowned wasn’t even intending to swim. If he waded in and lost his footing, even if he was a reasonably good swimmer, taken by surprise, weighed down by winter-weight clothing, the odds were against him.
Don’t let your kids near water without supervision.
smithinjapan
zichi: "When we were kids swimming was compulsory as it is in Japan."
English is compulsory, too. How many fluent kids do you know that learned it in regular schools?
At least in school swimming classes they are supervised. They never seem to be at rivers or the like here.
zichi
smithinjapan
Every summer on the beaches I see hundreds of kids swimming, surfboarding, sailboarding. Where did they all learn to swim?
We don't know much about this story. An 11-year boy was found dead presumed from drowning but there could be many other reasons too. Could have knocked himself out and fallen in the river. Hopefully, for his parents, an investigation might reveal what happened.