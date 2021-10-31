11-year-old boy drowns in Gifu river

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a river in Seki, Gifu Prefecture, on Saturday.

A passerby called police at around 2:30 p.m. and said that someone was floating face down in the Tsubo River, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the boy was in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest when pulled from the river. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead about four hours later.

The part of the river where the boy was found floating is about 50 meters wide and one meter deep. He was floating about six meters from the river bank.

Police said his shoes and socks were at the river’s edge and that a fishing net belonging to the boy was found on the river bed. Police believe he waded into the river looking for fish to scoop up and somehow got into difficulties.

