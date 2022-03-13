Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

11-year-old boy hit and killed by train in Saitama Prefecture

1 Comment
SAITAMA

An 11-year-old boy died after being hit by an express train in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. near Tsurugashima Station on the Tobu Tojo line, Sankei Shimbun reported. A station employee called 110 and said a train had hit someone.

Police said the train driver told them he saw a boy standing by the side of the tracks as the train approached the station. He said he applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

The boy was taken to hospital where he died about 2 1/2 hours later. No one on the train was injured.

There is no fence or barrier at the spot where the boy was standing.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

There is no fence or barrier at the spot where the boy was standing.

Why not? A tragedy that could have been avoided.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog