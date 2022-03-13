11-year-old boy hit and killed by train in Saitama Prefecture

An 11-year-old boy died after being hit by an express train in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. near Tsurugashima Station on the Tobu Tojo line, Sankei Shimbun reported. A station employee called 110 and said a train had hit someone.

Police said the train driver told them he saw a boy standing by the side of the tracks as the train approached the station. He said he applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

The boy was taken to hospital where he died about 2 1/2 hours later. No one on the train was injured.

There is no fence or barrier at the spot where the boy was standing.

