national

11-year-old girl falls to her death from 12th floor apartment

HYOGO

An 11-year-old girl fell to her death from the balcony of her family’s 12th-floor apartment in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday.

Police said the girl’s mother called 119 at around 4:30 p.m., saying that her daughter was lying on the ground below, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl was taken to hospital with extensive injures but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the 44-year-old mother told them she and her daughter had returned home from shopping at around 4 p.m. and that she was doing housework and did not notice where her daughter went.

This is not the first time this has happened, how high are these balconies? They seem to be quite low, may be house builders and local planning officers need to put into place certain regulations on the minimum hight, which probably think is high enough right now, but I am sure they need to be higher. either way its a sad loss for this young girls parents. RIP little one.

I hate to think of it but there may be a chance this was suicide? People that young have been committing suicide in my country so it is definitely a very troubling trend.

