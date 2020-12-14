11-year-old girl falls to her death from 12th floor apartment

An 11-year-old girl fell to her death from the balcony of her family’s 12th-floor apartment in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday.

Police said the girl’s mother called 119 at around 4:30 p.m., saying that her daughter was lying on the ground below, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl was taken to hospital with extensive injures but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the 44-year-old mother told them she and her daughter had returned home from shopping at around 4 p.m. and that she was doing housework and did not notice where her daughter went.

