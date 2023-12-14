Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

115-year-old woman in Hyogo Prefecture becomes Japan's oldest person

3 Comments
KOBE

Tomiko Itooka, a 115-year-old woman in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan, has become the oldest person in Japan following the recent death of the 116-year-old previous holder of the title, the health ministry said.

Born on May 23, 1908, in Osaka, Itooka is the eldest of three siblings and belonged to a volleyball club during her student days, according to the city where she now resides.

When she first entered a nursing home in Ashiya in 2019, she was still able to move around independently, but nowadays has to be escorted in a wheelchair to take her meals in the living room, according to staff.

Itooka enjoys sweets, and one of her pleasures is drinking the probiotic beverage Calpis, the staff said.

Her birthday is celebrated every year, with Ashiya Mayor Ryosuke Takashima, who was elected as the youngest mayor in Japan's history at the age of 26 in April, coming to congratulate her this year.

Itooka became the oldest living person in Japan following the death of Fusa Tatsumi, a 116-year-old in Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture. She died on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m.

But the new record-holder has yet to be informed of the news as she currently has the flu, according to her nursing home. It intends to tell her after she recovers.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

115! 115, can you believe it? Shame she’s wheelchair bound, hope she’s having a reasonable quality of life

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I was thinking about this the other day. How, whenever they ask someone who’s really old what the secret to their longevity is, they always say something like, “ooh, I always have a whisky before bed”. The thing is, they could say anything and how are you going to refute what it? They’re the oldest person in the world. So - I wonder how much Calpis are paying her?!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

But the new record-holder has yet to be informed of the news as she currently has the flu, according to her nursing home. It intends to tell her after she recovers.

Why does having flu prevent her from being told? She may not recover and then will never know!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Variety Shops to Visit This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Phone Apps for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Kobe Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Tamatsukuri Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What You Can Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yurie Collins Navigates Tokyo’s Comedy Scene with Wit and Creativity

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec. 11 – 17

Savvy Tokyo

Rokko Garden Terrace and Shidare Observatory

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Kuju Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

Ice Village at Lake Shikaribetsu Kotan

GaijinPot Travel

Simplifying Year-End Taxes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog