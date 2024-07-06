 Japan Today
Image: yamasan/iStock
national

119 people in Tokyo taken to hospital to be treated for heatstroke on Saturday

TOKYO

The Tokyo Fire Department said that j119 people in the Tokyo metropolitan region were taken to hospital to be treated for heatstroke on Saturday.

The department said the age of people taken to hospital ranged from 2 to 99, with more than half over 70 years old, broadcaster NTV reported. Three people in their 70s to 90s remained in a serious condition on Sunday.

The fire department is urging people to take measures to prevent heatstroke, such as drinking water frequently, not going outside during the hottest time of the day and keeping the air conditioning on while inside.

I don't know if this is just my train line but JR is cutting back on keeping these trains nice and cool. Can't stop sweating even though I'm not doing anything but riding the train today! And no I didn't ride the dreaded 弱冷 car. Stay safe everyone! Looks like summer is going to be harsh yet again this year!

