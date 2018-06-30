Newsletter Signup Register / Login
For Japanese converts, hiding their religion became a matter of life and death, with Christianity banned Photo: AFP
national

12 Christian sites in Japan added to UNESCO World Heritage list

0 Comments
MANAMA

A dozen Christian locations in parts of southern Japan where members of the faith were once brutally persecuted were selected for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage list on Saturday.

The 12 sites include Oura Cathedral, a Catholic church in Nagasaki that is dedicated to 26 Christians who were executed for their beliefs over four centuries ago.

Christianity in Japan dates back to 1549, when European Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier arrived in the country with two companions and the religion began spreading in western Japan.

As more missionaries arrived and the faith spread, Japanese military leaders became increasingly suspicious of its growing influence and a crackdown against Christians began from 1589.

The Christians commemorated at Oura -- 20 Japanese and six foreigners -- were executed in Nagasaki in 1597 as the persecution intensified.

For Japanese converts, hiding their religion became a matter of life and death for the next 250 years, with Christianity banned and Japan closed to the outside world.

As they practised their faith but tried to blend in, the Christians created a blended religion that incorporated elements of Buddhism.

It wasn't until 1865 that these "hidden Christians" or Kakure Kirishtan became known outside of their communities.

A group of nervous peasants approached a French priest at Oura Cathedral and one woman whispered "our hearts are the same as yours", prompting the discovery of what turned out to be tens of thousands of Japanese Christians who had kept their faith a secret.

Gothic-style Oura, which was built in 1864 by French priests and was known by locals as the "French temple," is the oldest Christian-related building in Japan.

It was designated a national treasure by the government in 1933, but was partly damaged by the atomic bomb dropped by the US on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, three days after the bombing of Hiroshima.

The other locations in the Japanese entry include Sakitsu village in Amakusa, in southwestern Kumamoto, where Christians practiced their faith in secret in the Edo period.

The martyrdom of hidden Catholics and Jesuit missionaries in Japan in the 17th century was the subject of the 2016 Hollywood film "Silence", directed by Martin Scorsese.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Art & Culture

7 Netflix Shows That Will Help You Understand Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Remembering Anthony Bourdain Through His Travels in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Museums

Unzen Toy Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

5 Mobile Apps to Help Improve Your Japanese Kana and Kanji on the Go

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

‘Do Less, Live More’ Made Possible With Yasmine Djoudi of Ikkai

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka