national

12 sent to hospital after preschool bus, car collide in Fukuoka Prefecture

FUKUOKA

Twelve people, including nine kindergarteners, were taken to the hospital after a kindergarten bus and a passenger car collided in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Tuesday morning, the local fire department said.

The 11 people on the bus -- the nine children, a kindergarten staff member, and the driver -- sustained minor injuries in the collision near an intersection in Onga that was reported by an emergency call around 9:10 a.m. The driver of the car also sustained slight injuries, the firefighters said.

Police said they suspect the passenger car crashed into the left rear of the kindergarten bus that had stopped in the right-turn lane.

A kindergarten in a neighboring town of Ashiya confirmed ownership of the bus and said it had been en route to the preschool from nearby Kitakyushu.

