A train runs on the Yamanote line in Tokyo. Photo: WIKIPEDIA
national

12 train operators in Tokyo region won't run all-night services Dec 31-Jan 1

TOKYO

Twelve railway and subway operators in the Tokyo metropolitan region will not run all-night services from Dec 31 to Jan 1 as part of anti-coronavirus measures to reduce crowds heading to shrines and New Year’s Eve countdown events.

The decision comes in response to a request by Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike and the governors of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures not to operate trains throughout the night, Fuji TV reported. Services will be the same as any weekday, transport officials said.

For JR East, it will be the first time since it was established in 1987 after the break-up of Japanese National Railways that train services on New Year’s Eve will be curtailed. JR East operates the busy Yamanote and Chuo lines, among others.

Tokyo Metro and Toei subway are also among companies shortening their hours, as are the operators of the Keikyu, Keisei, Keio and Tokyo Waterfront Area Rapid Transit lines. In addition, the Shonan Monorail in Kanagawa Prefecture, which is popular among people wanting to see the year’s first sunrise, will be suspended for the night. Seibu Railway, Odakyu Electric, Tokyu Corp and Tobu Railway are other operators that will suspend all-night services.

