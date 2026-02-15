 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

12-year-old boy falls to his death from 18th floor of apartment building in Kitakyushu

1 Comment
KITAKYUSHU

A 12-year-old boy fell to his death from the 18th floor of an apartment building in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Saturday night.

According to police, a neighbor called 110 at around 9:30 p.m. and said, "I heard a loud noise and when I looked outside, I saw a boy lying on the ground,” NTV reported.

The boy was taken to hospital, but died about one hour later.

Police said he is believed to have fallen from the common area on the 18th floor of the apartment building where he lived.

Police said his parents told them, "We were all together at home but later we noticed he wasn't in his room and couldn't find him.” 

Police said there is no evidence of a third party being involved, and are investigating the details of the fall.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Taste of Yamagata with The Hidden Japan

Journey north to Yamagata Prefecture with The Hidden Japan to experience its rich culture and history through its people and food.

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Very sad.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog