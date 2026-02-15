12-year-old boy falls to his death from 18th floor of apartment building in Kitakyushu

A 12-year-old boy fell to his death from the 18th floor of an apartment building in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Saturday night.

According to police, a neighbor called 110 at around 9:30 p.m. and said, "I heard a loud noise and when I looked outside, I saw a boy lying on the ground,” NTV reported.

The boy was taken to hospital, but died about one hour later.

Police said he is believed to have fallen from the common area on the 18th floor of the apartment building where he lived.

Police said his parents told them, "We were all together at home but later we noticed he wasn't in his room and couldn't find him.”

Police said there is no evidence of a third party being involved, and are investigating the details of the fall.

