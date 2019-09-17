Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

12-year-old girl jumps to her death from Oita condo in apparent suicide

1 Comment
OITA

A 12-year-old girl died after apparently jumping from an apartment building in Oita City on Monday night.

According to police, the girl was found lying in the parking lot in front of the building at around 7:15 p.m., Fuji TV reported. A resident called 110.

The girl was taken to hospital where she died at around 8:40 p.m., police said.

Police said the girl did not live in the apartment building and believe she jumped from the stairwell of one of the higher floors in the 10-story building. Some of her personal belongings were found at the spot from where she jumped.

1 Comment
Yet another life lost unnecessarily. RIP young one, you will be missed by your family and friends! I wish them peace!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It is sad that society does not and will not recognize what even certain 12 year olds are going through, especially girls. Society is a great bully toward those who are in a minority and are "different" and I cannot even explain vital details lest I be also be singled out. Of course I don't know her specific troubles but just stating a general truth.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

