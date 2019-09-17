12-year-old girl jumps to her death from Oita condo in apparent suicide

A 12-year-old girl died after apparently jumping from an apartment building in Oita City on Monday night.

According to police, the girl was found lying in the parking lot in front of the building at around 7:15 p.m., Fuji TV reported. A resident called 110.

The girl was taken to hospital where she died at around 8:40 p.m., police said.

Police said the girl did not live in the apartment building and believe she jumped from the stairwell of one of the higher floors in the 10-story building. Some of her personal belongings were found at the spot from where she jumped.

