13 holiday hikers rescued from snowy Tokyo mountain trail

TOKYO

Thirteen holiday hikers, reportedly including Chinese citizens, have been rescued after getting trapped overnight on a snowy Tokyo mountain trail.

They spent the night on one of the mountains in the Okutama region, Tokyo's popular hiking area. The group, which were rescued between Mt Mito and Mt Nukazasu, included teens and people in their 40s.

Tokyo police and disaster officials said Thursday that seven of them who couldn't walk were airlifted. Six others hiked down escorted by rescue workers.

Officials say some of those airlifted have been injured, though their condition was not life-threatening.

Holidaymakers were hit by unanticipated snow in Tokyo on Wednesday, days after the start of a cherry blossom season was announced.

Local media say the group, which included four Chinese, reported to a local fire department Wednesday night, requesting their rescue.

