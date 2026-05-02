13 injured in head-on crash in western Japan

More than a dozen people, including 10 junior high school students, were injured following a head-on crash between a van and minivan Saturday night in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, police said.

The collision occurred at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, when the van, carrying members of a boys' handball club from Ibaraki and Chiba prefectures, possibly crossed into the oncoming lane on a two-lane road, according to the police.

The driver was a 43-year-old female elementary school teacher who was coaching the boys. She was driving them back to their lodging in Hikone after a match in Nara Prefecture.

The minivan was driven by a 40-year-old woman, and she and her 56-year-old husband suffered finger and arm fractures, respectively. The couple from Aichi Prefecture in central Japan was traveling with their 5-year-old son, who was unhurt.

All 13 people who were injured were taken to hospital with none in life-threatening condition, police said.

Three of them suffered serious injuries -- the couple in the minivan and a 12-year-old student in the van who broke his front teeth, according to the police.

A car traveling behind the van also had its window shattered by flying vehicle parts.

© KYODO