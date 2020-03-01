13 missing after cargo ship collides with fishing boat off Aomori

Photo shows a Japanese fishing boat that collided with a Belize-flagged cargo ship off Aomori Prefecture on Sunday.

Thirteen crew members of a Belize-flagged cargo ship are missing after it collided with a fishing boat off the northeastern Japan prefecture of Aomori late Saturday, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The 1,989-ton vessel, Guo Xing 1, with 14 crew on board sank shortly after the collision which occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the Pacific some 12 kilometers off the coast of Rokkasho, the coast guard said.

The coast guard is searching for the missing crew -- seven Chinese, five Vietnamese and one Filipino. One Vietnamese crewmember was rescued, it said.

The cargo ship was carrying 3,150 tons of scrap metal from Hachinohe in Aomori Prefecture to South Korea.

All 15 crew of the fishing boat from Hachinohe were unharmed.

