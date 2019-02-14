13 same-sex couples file suits for marriage equality in Japan

Thirteen same-sex couples demanding marriage equality filed lawsuits against the government at district courts across Japan on Valentine's Day on Thursday, arguing that its refusal to allow them to marry is unconstitutional and discriminatory.
Each of the 26 plaintiffs is seeking 1 million yen in compensation, claiming that the government's failure to recognize same-sex marriage has caused them emotional distress in what their lawyers say is the country's first lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of such negligence.
The damages suits were jointly filed by the couples who are in their 20s through their 50s, and include Japanese and foreign partners, at the district courts in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Sapporo.
"We are starting a long fight to pursue marriage equality through the courts. We would like to fight with all the sexual minorities in the country and their allies," said Kenji Aiba, a 40-year-old plaintiff, in front of the Tokyo District Court.
The 13 couples hope their complaint will lead to a change so that same-sex couples will be recognized by Japanese society and, as their brief says, "Have their difficulties resolved and their dignity restored."
The argument over marriage equality revolves around Article 24 of the Constitution which stipulates, "Marriage shall be based only on the mutual consent of both sexes and it shall be maintained through mutual cooperation with the equal rights of husband and wife as a basis."
The plaintiffs' lawyers argue that the article's intent was to preserve gender equality and individual respect, and it does not preclude marriage between same sexes.
"Article 24 ensures that legal marriage only depends on the agreed-upon wish by individuals without intervention from the government or other third parties," their brief reads.
The government, however, interprets the article as applied solely to heterosexual couples. It has also indicated that the term "husband and wife" used in civic law and family registration law refers to a man and a woman, and thus it cannot accept marriage applications from gay and lesbian couples.
"This is a subject that goes to the root of how a family is constructed and thus necessitates extremely careful study," remarked Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Thursday on same-sex marriage.
Suga, the top government spokesman, declined to comment on the lawsuit except to say that the Justice Ministry will "scrutinize it carefully and determine future responses."
Although the government refuses to recognize same-sex marriage, more than 10 cities and other municipalities, including the Tokyo wards of Shibuya and Setagaya since 2015, provide "partnership certificates" to such couples in order to alleviate some of the difficulties which heterosexual couples do not face.
Without marriage equality, same-sex couples cannot inherit property without a will, benefit from income tax deductions for spouses or have co-parental rights over their children.
For international couples, non-recognition adds another layer of complexity. Residency for foreign partners cannot be assured without a spousal visa, says Kristina Baumann, a 32-year-old German plaintiff, who has been with Ai Nakajima, 40, since 2011 and is in Japan on a student visa. They have already tied the knot in Germany.
"Our daily life is always surrounded by fear that something could happen," Baumann told Kyodo News after the couple had filed the lawsuit.
Same-sex marriage was first legalized in the Netherlands in 2001. It is currently recognized in more than two dozen nations and areas mostly in Europe, the latest being Austria in January.
In Asia, Taiwan is expected to become first in the region to recognize it in May.
"I really think this is an important step to go forward for Japanese society," said Baumann. "When it goes through Japan, other countries may take steps forward."
"This is another milestone for Japanese history and also for LGBTQ in the world," added her partner Nakajima. She is ready to take the fight up to the Supreme Court. "Somebody has to take action," she said.
In Japan, at least one in 11 people identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, according to a survey conducted last October by advertising giant Dentsu Inc., covering 60,000 people aged between 20 and 59 nationwide.
Discriminatory comments are still being made in the country against the LGBT community. Last year, a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Mio Sugita, faced criticism for saying in a magazine article that the government should not support sexual-minority couples because they cannot bear offspring and thus are not "productive."© KYODO
Bugle Boy of Company B
If this is about equal rights, I’m happy to support some type of civil union that allows gay couples the same rights as married couples.
But I don’t want to be called a marriage. That’s reserved for heterosexual couples.
fishy
One in 11 ???? Really?? (No judgement here but honestly, surprised with the number).
Jimizo
Why not? What difference does it make to your life?
garypen
Ganbatte!
Ascissor
@Bugle Boy
Don't worry. No one's suggesting calling it marriage.
It's going to be called kekkon.
Bintaro
Good luck to them ! Whatever the result, at least the debate will be inevitable.
@fishy
I was surprised too, but I checked :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_sexual_orientation
The numbers differ from countries obviously, but above 5% of the population seems common.
1 in 11 in Japan must be like 7-8% I guess, so the number is pretty normal.
JJ Jetplane
When they say 1 in 11 that simply means the amount of people that actually responded out of the people they surveyed. This does not represent the actual number and there are still some people who are uncomfortable with coming out.
I seriously can’t understand why so many are against same sex marriages. A loving family is a loving family. Doesn’t matter what differences or similarities there are. Also, it makes sense economically. Also, happy people are more motivated.
As for the couples who are bi racial, you risk alienating them and pushing people, who can be very productive in an economy, away. This would only further the current plight they have with a shrinking population and workforce.
fishy
Thanks Bintaro!!!!!
Jonorth
Good luck to these couples! I hope they'll be able to make a change and the government will realize that homosexual couples are just as deserving as any other.
Jimizo
Those who are against it, or the word ‘marriage’ being used, haven’t really offered any reasons.
I think it may be in the package they swallowed whole. I can only assume they haven’t really given it much thought.
I suppose you can’t have time for everything.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Reason has already been given. At least for me, I don’t want the word “marriage“ - or its Japanese equivalent - to be used because that represents the union between a man and a woman.
The LGBT people are demanding “equal rights“. While I can support that, I cannot support redefining words.
Patricia Yarrow
I wish them every success. Marriage is for people in love and who want to commit to staying together before society. They should be recognized and fully brought into that society. After that, it is not your business or mine. Very nice photo, by the way. Quite like the double-O icon.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Of course that number is surprising! It’s a totally made up number. If it weren’t, there would be sources.
Jimizo
According to whom and why should that definition be fixed?
Laws and definitions change constantly.
The reason you gave needs explanation.
Bugle Boy of Company B
If language and words do not have definitions then we have chaos. I’m not a big fan of chaos. How about you?
You need to explain why you can unilaterally change the definition of a word that millions of people have used for thousands of years. Who are you to change the meaning of words that I use?
The Avenger
To each his own.
gokai_wo_maneku
My partner and I have been together for 22 years (we met in junior high school). We'd really like to get married. I mean, really married, not just a "partnership". We've lasted longer than several of our straight friend couples.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Thats great! 22 years is a real accomplishment! May I ask - why do you want to be married?
jcapan
I dunno, the majority of those under 65? I guess it was unilaterally redefined in the 30 odd countries performing same sex marriage. Have you ever just thought that maybe you're an old man (at least in spirit) screaming at kids to get off his lawn? Or that you simply have a subjective and dated view of the matter.
And nice attempt to fixate on the term property rather than what the word signified at the time. And it wasn't luggage or a hammer. It was the only possible term to describe blacks.
What a ridiculous statement. Text was only a noun until a few years ago. It's now in Merriam-Webster as a verb as well. How will we ever carry on!?
Yubaru
Words are redefined in English ALL the time. Hell are you "gay?" Used to have a TOTALLY different meaning, if you didnt know. How about "fag?" Could you spare one? I still run out of smokes every now and then, and my fire needs relighting too!
You are emotionally attached to a word. Nothing more, nothing less. Get over the word, and guess what?
You will be enlightened!
Bugle Boy of Company B
So it's okay to write someone off because they are old? Cool. Why do you think I'm old? And do you think all young people think the way you do?
We are discussing whether or not the definition of words change. Don't change the subject to slavery.
Rolf Anderson
I support marriage equality, which is why I do not support same-sex marriage since it has nothing to do with marriage ((one man (husband), one woman (wife), for one lifetime)) nor equality (the right of marriage is already shared by all citizens equally).
taj
Hello Bugle-Boy,
You are asking questions that I asked as well. I can distinctly remember saying, why can't they just have a recognized union, but not use the word marriage. I was standing in the kitchen of my parents home. Must have been about 1988. Since then my thoughts have evolved. Bit by bit. The same way that language evolves.
My mother wouldn't recognize a marriage between her neice and a man because they got married in the United, rather than Catholic church in the mid 80's. She eventually came around to that. She was even coming around to the possibility of a city-hall union being a marriage by the 10th year of my engagement. (Neither of us interested in organized religions or willing to be married in a church.) Now that she's no longer with us, my nieces and nephews are planning all sorts of weddings, after years of living with their partners, common law. Wedding in a barn, wedding on a beach, married by a family friend, etc.. Not a priest in site. No worries anymore about offending Grandma's sense of propriety or having her sit at home in a grumble.
Saying only mixed-gender couples marriages are real marriages diminishes the committment, the reality of the marriages of same-gender couples.
I'm curious as to how you define marriage. What sets it apart from, say, common-law marriages?
For me the main difference is the paperwork. When you marry you legally create new family connections. Those connections have legal implications. Only immediate family can do such and such. Visit in the ICU. Get a spouse visa. Inherit a shared home /inherit without paying taxes, etc. (lots of variation by jurisdiction).
I think if you keep openly asking questions and people like gokai_wo_maneku continue to reply, through dialogue your ideas might well continue to evolve as well. (I say continue, because if you thought back to what your opinions were in 1989, I'm thinking you'll probably see there's already been some drift.
saiaku
Japan, a country so associated with development and the latest tech, sure are faaar behind on the human side of things. And it's the dumbest and simplest issues of all. Just legalize it. Literally nothing in your lives will be affected, except some others may be more equal to you.
Amir Marzouk
I love my partner but I believe all people should be allowed to suffer through marriage just like everyone else.
Bugle Boy of Company B
I'm well aware of these words and how they used to be used. I am aware that the meaning has changed. Guess what! I'm against that. Surprised?
Gotta get woke, eh? I'm not emotionally attached to any word. You could argue that I am LOGICALLY attached to some words.
Marriage is the union between a man and a woman, as recognized by the state. Common-law marriage is where a couple is legally considered married, without that couple having formally registered their relation. So the difference sounds like a matter of registration.
Ex_Res
Words are redefined in English ALL the time. Hell are you "gay?" Used to have a TOTALLY different meaning, if you didnt know.
I believe that the modern meaning of the word "gay" was derived in the late 1970's standing for Good As You.
Tokyo-Engr
Best of luck...win win situation.
I will take the pragmatic point of view. If 2 people commit to each other and helping each other during both good times and tough times it is less of a burden for society as a whole. If these people are happy it is better for society as a whole.
Don't see the downside of this...
Good luck folks!!!!
Bugle Boy of Company B
Agree! Have a civil union! Get tax breaks or whatever else married couples get!
Open Minded
Having their claim written in English clearly speaks that they have no hope from Japan and are seeking help from abroad.
mmwkdw
I don't see any issue with this type of Marriage in Japan - there's no Religious objection. Though it's going to cause one heck of a mess with the paperwork and ancient Computer systems when you try to register. Maybe that's the reason for the Governments dragging of feet over this matter ?
Akie
Marriage is marriage, as simple as that.
Jonathan Prin
I just don't want even a second to be thought I am gay since I got married with a defined word. Is that a good reason ?
Then, I am democratic and if majority of people want gay lesbian relationships to be valued as a next good step, so be it.
One shall fight for his rights.
Open Minded
@ Jonathan Prin
No!
Serrano
Amir: I believe all people should be allowed to suffer through marriage just like everyone else.
Hee hee!
Akie: Marriage is marriage, as simple as that.
Not in Japan and a lot of other countries.
kiwiboy
If this is about equal rights.....
But I don’t want to be called a marriage. That’s reserved for heterosexual couples.
Then it's not equal is it!
Diego3
I know a lawyer in the US who, even though he tries to appear as a staunch Mormon, was pretty happy when same-sex marriages were legalized. Said something like gay couples are unstable, and the jae firms are going to make a killing on gay divorces....
I guess if it's for money, it's okay...?
Diego3
*law, not "jae"
Rolf Anderson
Marriage is either something particular or it is not. Supporters of marriage hold to the former notion. Others to the latter, i.e. marriage is not anything in particular and is merely defined in a way that the definition can change to meet changing conditions.
But is the latter notion true?
Did governments simply create laws to protect that which already existed, marriage, or did governments create marriage through arbitrary laws?
We all know the answer.
Therefore, governments cannot ultimately redefine marriage because they did not create marriage. They can only damage this vital institution by interfering with it through attempts at redefinition.
Rolf Anderson
No one is being denied any rights. The rights and restrictions of state-sanctioned matrimony are already shared by all citizens equally.
??? I am sorry but I do not understand your point.
Laws keeping different ethnicities from marrying were on the wrong side of history because they kept a man and woman apart. Marriage is on the right side of history because the two sexes come together and begins a two-person family, the building block of society.
SJ
Everybody is a right to pursue happiness, as long as not harming other people. Why do people try to interfere and force their own belief on other people's life? It is just a start of hatred and violence. Ignorance causes fear, fear causes hatred, and hatred causes violence.
Kittychosen
Bugle Boy of Company
"But I don’t want to be called a marriage. That’s reserved for heterosexual couples."
Taj put it very well, but I think you need to get over yourself and mature a little.
Everything evolves and changes, you can't stop the tide. Nor should you deny some people the privelidges that you afford.
Belrick
For what it's worth, marriage is a wonderful thing between two people. And that's regardless of sexual orientation. Government officials here are close minded and ignorant. God forbid two people should love each other, regardless of sex! Obviously these officials don't know what love is! To deny people who love each other the right to marry, is abhorrent. There should be no restrictions between consenting adults! Someday this pathetic old boy government will be gone and Japan can move forward from the dark ages!
kazetsukai
Another publicity event based upon idealized personal issues which disrupts the social and political environment in Japan. The use of the media and public sentiment to change a social and legal system may be effective in a narrow sense to satisfy personal needs and priorities, but the total effect on a very closed and tradition oriented country where discreet and formal protocol is a social necessity can have results and effects that may not be beneficial for the future of people relationships within Japan.
It will certainly affect the legal issues currently in question as to "family responsibility" for "individual" action by a member of that group. (For example: The rail system still charges the family of a "suicide" victim for the cost and loss of revenue because of that act.)
As in any country, personal issues expressed politically and in an attempt to change the legal system in place can have major side effects. It is not like a Temple willing to "marry" such gay couples.
RiskyMosaic
Good luck to them!
Yubaru
If you had written ILLOGICALLY attached I would agree. However your choosing to be selective about which words are ok to be redefined and which aren't is disingenuous at best.
No one goes out on the street and calls someone "gay" now a days, it's accepted NOW to mean, homosexual. You have accepted that and countless other words as well. If you accept some of them, but not the one word, "marriage" you are proving to everyone that your disdain for it being used for same-sex couples in marriage shows your illogical attachment to the word and also shows it is just an emotional and not intellectual based opinion.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Obviously you don't understand the word. I already said that I was aware of the changes in how some words like "gay" and "fag" have changed, but that I was also against those changes. Are you ignorant, or is the moderator deleting my posts to make you look that way?
No disdain. Read the above paragraph. Just standing my ground.
girl_in_tokyo
The way you fight against the definitions of words changing is illogical. The word for the concept of words changing meaning over time is a branch in linguistics, and is called "etymology". People actually study the history of words, and the changes are noted in dictionaries.
It's pretty clear that you are attempting to hold onto words for emotional, not logical, reasons.
Toasted Heretic
Homosexuality is entirely natural. And marriage is about two people who love each other getting hitched.
If you're against it; fine. Just don't take out your irrational fears on people seeking equality.
Gay people are normal. And that's why they're getting married.
Kangaesugi
Why are you speaking modern English then? Back to beowulf English for you, because languages change all the time. Linguistics is a science and it documents the changes in languages as living things, it doesn't try to control language.
Anyway, saying that marriage between two people of the same gender shouldn't be called marriage is expressing a belief that a union between two people of the same gender is not equal to a mixed-gender marriage, and indeed, is lesser than a mixed-gender marriage. Separate but equal never ends up being both of those things.
Toasted Heretic
LGBT people can adopt, or have a surrogate. And not every couple, straight or otherwise, has to begin a family. People who get married late in life, or disabled couples, or those who just don't want kids.
iradickle
Im still not sure why people are still fighting for Gay Marriage. If love is what matters, why are they fighting so hard for a legal contract? For me marriage is only important if you're going to start a family. Other than that your just changing names. Have a ceremony, buy rings and love each other. What are they really wanting to get out of this?
taj
iradickle, clearly you've never been in an international relationship. The ability to live together in the same country is a big deal.
You to be married to have a family. You do need to be married to get a spouse visa.
taj
Correction: you don't have to be married to start a family. You do need to be married to be a spouse visa.
iradickle
taj,
Clearly??
My wife is Japanese. If you want to live in Japan, work. 10 years and you can get a permanent visa. Sure you don't have to be married to have a family but trust me its a lot smoother finacially,legally, and more benificial.
taj
Yes, certainly. Marriage is one way to create "family".
It is the reversible through divorce.
Having children, the other way to create family, is permanent. That does not require marriage.
taj
How easy would it be for you and your wife to relocate to your home country if she weren't eligible for a spouse visa?
Rolf Anderson
Please read what I posted again.
“Marriage is on the right side of history because the two sexes come together and begins a two-person family, the building block of society.”
A married man and woman ARE a family whether they have children or not. Anything else is a broken family, and a loving and compassionate society never purposely creates broken families so let’s hope that Japan shows itself to be loving and compassionate by standing for marriage.
Yubaru
Here in Japan there are a host of reasons for it. One, gay couples can not inherit the estates of a deceased partner in the case there is no will stating otherwise.
Gay couples are not allowed to sign for emergency procedures, nor are they accepted as the spouse or family member in deciding medical procedures if the patient is unable to do so for themselves.
They can not be added as dependents on their spouses taxes and are ineligible for any benefits
And dont think for a moment that a same-sex couple can not raise a child!
Bugle Boy of Company B
I would argue that "can not" would best be "should not" in this case.
Toasted Heretic
Marriage, love, equality. Stuff most people take for granted.
Toasted Heretic
Yes, I've read it and replied to it.
Japan will be standing for equal marriage eventually.
Toasted Heretic
So, no marriage or kids for LGBT people, eh?
Kind of goes against your earlier claims.
Rolf Anderson
Yes, you replied with a statement misconstruing my post.
It already does because Japan already has marriage equality.
Any person can marry, LGBT or not. One’s sexual preference is not a question on an application for a marriage license. The same is true for adoption.
No LGBT person is suffering from any inequality in Japan. They may feel dissatisfaction because one or more of their egocentric itches is not being met, but this does not change the fact they are subject to the same equal restrictions as everyone else. None of us has a right to demand that all of our egocentricities be fulfilled by society.
Bugle Boy of Company B
No. We were talking about taxes, inheritance, etc. not children.
Toasted Heretic
Every LGBT person is suffering from inequality in Japan.
But this will eventually change.
And the curtain twitching hypocritical types won't be able to do a darn thing about it.
Yubaru
Think about what you wrote here, if it was true, then pray tell why are they forced to go to court to have their marriages recognized? I will help you with the answer; BECAUSE they are suffering from inequality HERE in Japan.
Toasted Heretic
Yep. But for some commentators, unless LGBT people are being slaughtered on the streets, they appear to believe that LGBT people should be content with their lot in life.
Yubaru
So you want to discriminate against same-sex marriages, yet you want them to have the same rights, but not the right to raise children? Wonder what else you think is "ok" and what's not?
Overall, sounds like discrimination to me. Want to give them "some" but not "all".
SJ
In this article, 'marriage' is a legal process. In many countries, adults can legally adopt children born by other couples and the children from other biological parents become the legal dependents. Both adults and children can seek happiness, although they are not biologically related. The same rationale can be applied to the same-sex marriage. Legal status of 'marriage' means a lot in the finance and political right of the couples for seeking happiness, for example: education cost of adopted children, pension, medicare, residency of foreigners, and etc.
Bugle Boy of Company B
I'm fine with same sex couples who have been legally garried to enjoy all the privileges and benefits regarding tax breaks, insurance, inheritance, etc.
But children are people too, and have the right to a mother and father. While many marriages fail, allowing a child to be adopted by a garried couple is starting that child off with a disadvantage. It's unfair to that child.
Rolf Anderson
What inequality are they suffering from concerning marriage? Again, the fact is that anyone of any sexual preference can marry under the same restrictions as everyone else.
Strangerland
Again, the fact is that homosexuals are unable to marry under the same freedoms as everyone else. They are not allowed to marry those they love, because they have committed the grievous sin of daring to fall in love with someone who shares the same genitalia.
Rolf Anderson
They are going to court to demand that their non-marriages be recognized as marriages. If an immigration officer does not recognize my non-passport as a passport, he or she is not causing me to suffer nor engaging in unjustifiable discrimination.
Rolf Anderson
Yes, they can marry those they love under the same rules as everyone else.
They might be disappointed, just like people who love a close blood relative or a child or someone who is already married are disappointed, but they are being treated equally and fairly.
Khuniri
It is naively utopian to think that everyone can have everything. Children are not allowed to vote or drive a car. Retired professors cannot get teaching jobs after a certain age. As much as one may wish to have five wives or a dozen husbands, such is not permitted...Marriage is a special union, related to reproduction and the rearing of children. Homosexual relationships are simply not the same, as anyone with observational skills and a modicum of common sense will know. If Taro wishes to leave all of his property to Kenjiro, he should be allowed to do so. And as ambivalent as one's view of their relationship may be, the police should stay out of their bedroom. But the state should likewise not be in the business of overturning centuries of tradition simply to satisfy Alice-in-Wonderland liberals and intellectoids...Hang tough, Japan! Just because the West has lost its way doesn't mean that the rest of us must follow suit!
Yubaru
Have you actually read the responses? Come on now! How many times does it have to be pointed out?
Yubaru
One just because you choose to use a word that does not exist does not change the fact that you come across as being homophobic and fear change.
You also are oblivious to the fact that one does not have to give birth to a child, to be a parent.
You wear your fears and phobia's openly for all to see, for that I give you credit, most would hide them!
Strangerland
No they can't. Under the rules, straight people are allowed to marry the person they love, but gay people are not. So no, they cannot marry those they love under the same rules. They are in fact unable to marry those they love.
Rolf Anderson
Yes, there have been responses to the question but no ANSWER to the question.
No one is suffering from any inquality since the rights and restrictions of state-sanctioned matrimony are already shared by all citizens equally.
Rolf Anderson
I think you may not have read my full post so I will post it here again.
“They can marry those they love under the same rules as everyone else.
They might be disappointed, just like people who love a close blood relative or a child or someone who is already married are disappointed, but they are being treated equally and fairly.”
Strangerland
No they are not. Straight people are allowed to marry those they love, but those who dare to love someone who shares the same genitalia are not allowed to marry those they love. Different rules.
Rolf Anderson
Are you purposely pretending to be obtuse? Well, I will give it one more try.
Let’s restate your post for clarity.
“Straight or gay people are allowed to marry those they love, but those, straight or gay, who dare to love someone who shares the same genitalia are not allowed to marry those they love.”
Now do you see that the rules are equally applied? Whatever a peron’s sexual preference is (straight, gay, etc.), they can marry under the same rules as everyone else. This is equally true for the polygamists, incestuous, and pedophiles who wish to marry.
Once last time...the rights and restrictions of matrimony are enjoyed by all citizens equally.
Disliking this objective truth does not invalidate this truth.
Strangerland
Are you? You keep trying to say everyone is under the same restrictions, and I point out that not everyone is under the same privilege. I couldn’t really care less about your restriction. What I care is that we all receive the same benefits of the society we all contribute to. It’s not right that a gay spouse has no next of kin privileges simply because they dare to love someone with whom they share a common genitalia.
Now you can repeat your illogic as much as you want, it doesn’t change the fact that gay people are not given the same privilege that straight people are. Until you can come up with some way of explaining that they are receiving the same privilege, or that there is a good reason by which to deny it, your argument is irrelevant.
Strangerland
No they can’t. Straight people are able to marry those they love. Gay people are not. So no, they aren’t the same rules.
Toasted Heretic
Not the case in this country.
Disliking this objective truth does not invalidate this truth.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Plenty of straight people marry people they don't love.