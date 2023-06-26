Newsletter Signup Register / Login
13-year-old boy drowns while trying to save sister in river

8 Comments
A 13-year-old boy drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old sister who had gotten into difficulty while swimming in a river in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. The boy, Shoma Watanabe, his sister and a classmate had gone to the river near their home to swim. When his sister got into difficulty, Shoma tried to save her but a strong current apparently dragged him under, police said.

Shoma's sister made it back to the riverbank. The other boy called 119 and emergency personnel found Shoma in a state of cardio-pulmonary arrest on the river bottom at a depth of about 1.5 meters. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Poor kid. The river was obviously too strong and too deep for children to be playing in, especially unsupervised.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

I think the headline should read 13 and not 3.

Moderator: Yes, it has been corrected. Thank you.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

This is so tragic

RIP

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This sort of thing happens all too often

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Oh no. Poor guy. I hope water skills and safety are pushed this summer. Accidents do happen, but some can be prevented.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

In Japan:

In the West:

Teen Kills Brother Over Basketball Game: Police

 

https://www.newsweek.com/teen-kills-brother-over-basketball-game-1790896

 

Which society needs helps?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

In the West:

> Teen Kills Brother Over Basketball Game: Police

That happens in Japan too and not that unheard. Same as acts of heroism happen in the west everyday.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Absolutely tragic. If there is one tiny piece of comfort the parents can take away from this tragedy, it's that their son passed away a hero.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

2 min silence for Shoma.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

